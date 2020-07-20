Fahim Saleh: Nigeria’s tech industry mourns Gokada founder

Gokada described the death of its CEO as “sudden and tragic.

Saleh’s friends in Nigeria remember a passionate entrepreneur committed to creating a difference in emerging markets and creating economic opportunities.

“He believed that the ongoing future of the world lied in emerging markets and was 100% committed to which makes it come true. This is why that he moved from the US to Bangladesh and recently Nigeria to build logistics platform businesses,” Nadayar Enegesi, co-founder of tech platform Eden , told CNN.

“He was thoughtful and had an air of clarity of purpose in life. His passion was contagious. As far because the Nigerian tech ecosystem can be involved, Fahim was one of us and loved by us,” Enegesi added.

Gossy Ukanwoke, Nigerian tech entrepreneur and education investor, says his suffering memory of Saleh is his cheekiness and “really big smile.”

Ukanwoke says he met Saleh via a mutual industry friend and recalls he was always making jokes.

“Fahim was a very sharp and smart thinker, that he knew precisely what he wanted. In conversation, he could think on his feet and surely could see things differently to everyone else,” he added.

‘Tragic and senseless’

Saleh was the son of Bangladeshi immigrants, and created his first company PrankDial.com as a top schooler, the internet site for prerecorded prank telephone calls generated over $10 million since its start, that he wrote in 2018.

He continued to found and sell websites throughout his teens and his time at Bentley University in Massachusetts.

Most recently, that he founded the venture capital firm Adventure Capital, which invested in ride-sharing start-ups in countries like Bangladesh and Colombia.

Andrew Garza, co-founder of Lifestores pharmacy in Lagos, had just signed a partnership handle Gokada before Saleh’s death.

Gokada provided delivery services for Lifestores during a lockdown imposed in Lagos in March.

He described Saleh as a “funny guy who liked to tell jokes.”

Saleh and Garza met in 2018 at a sendoff party organized by Gokada for one of the staff.

“We met once or twice after that for coffee and spoke a great deal about entrepreneurship and fundraising. We sometimes discussed our company strategies together,” Garza told CNN.

Garza says he can continue to have some fun memories of the young CEO, describing his death as “tragic and senseless.”

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, entrepreneur and co-founder of tech company Andela, expressed his shock as that he paid tribute to Saleh, whom that he described as ‘his brother.’

“We will miss him and we trust the US authorities to ensure his murderers are brought to justice soon,” Aboyeji wrote on Twitter

Saleh wrote on Medium , where he blogged regularly, that founding Gokada was “one of the most out-there things” he previously ever done.

In 2017, he sold a portion of his shares in Pathao , a Bangladesh based ride-hailing company he had co-founded, to generate funds to start the company in Nigeria.

He visited the West African nation the same year to explore the market and make a decision on whether to start out Gokada.

“Roaming around the streets of Lagos, I saw gangs of seemingly unruly “okadas” privately streets with customers approaching them to negotiate the fare. They were every-where. I had my market,” Saleh wrote in the post.