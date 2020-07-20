Fahim Saleh: Nigeria’s tech industry mourns Gokada founder

Gokada described the death of its CEO as “sudden and tragic.
Saleh’s friends in Nigeria remember a passionate entrepreneur committed to creating a difference in emerging markets and creating economic opportunities.
“He was thoughtful and had an air of clarity of purpose in life. His passion was contagious. As far because the Nigerian tech ecosystem can be involved, Fahim was one of us and loved by us,” Enegesi added.
Gossy Ukanwoke, Nigerian tech entrepreneur and education investor, says his suffering memory of Saleh is his cheekiness and “really big smile.”
Ukanwoke says he met Saleh via a mutual industry friend and recalls he was always making jokes.
“Fahim was a very sharp and smart thinker, that he knew precisely what he wanted. In conversation, he could think on his feet and surely could see things differently to everyone else,” he added.
‘Tragic and senseless’
Saleh was the son of Bangladeshi immigrants, and created his first company PrankDial.com as a top schooler, the internet site for prerecorded prank telephone calls generated over $10 million since its start, that he wrote in 2018.
He continued to found and sell websites throughout his teens and his time at Bentley University in Massachusetts.
Gokada provided delivery services for Lifestores during a lockdown imposed in Lagos in March.
He described Saleh as a “funny guy who liked to tell jokes.”
Saleh and Garza met in 2018 at a sendoff party organized by Gokada for one of the staff.
“We met once or twice after that for coffee and spoke a great deal about entrepreneurship and fundraising. We sometimes discussed our company strategies together,” Garza told CNN.
Garza says he can continue to have some fun memories of the young CEO, describing his death as “tragic and senseless.”
Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, entrepreneur and co-founder of tech company Andela, expressed his shock as that he paid tribute to Saleh, whom that he described as ‘his brother.’
He visited the West African nation the same year to explore the market and make a decision on whether to start out Gokada.