Fahim Saleh killing: A person is in custody

The person is not arrested and the source wouldn’t characterize the average person or their relationship to Saleh.
Saleh, 33, was found dead in his Lower East Side apartment by way of a relative earlier in the day this week, a police force source told CNN.
He was last seen in surveillance video stepping into an elevator in his apartment building and a guy dressed in all black — who police believe is Saleh’s assailant — entering the elevator with him, in line with the law enforcement official.
The elevator in Saleh’s building goes straight into the apartment units there, the foundation said.
Saleh died from stab wounds to the neck and torso; the manner of death was homicide, in line with the medical examiner.
Saleh was the founder and CEO of Gokada, a motorbike-hailing app in Nigeria. His family described him as a “brilliant and innovative mind” in a statement confirming his death.
He was the son of Bangladeshi immigrants, and created his first company, PrankDial.com, as a higher schooler. The website for prerecorded prank phone calls generated over $10 million since its start, he wrote in 2018.
He most recently founded the investment capital firm Adventure Capital — which invested in ride-sharing start-ups in countries like Bangladesh and Colombia.