Facts About Priligy And Its Effects Towards Pre Ejaculation

When anxiety begins to take hold of you whenever in the act of sexual intercourse out of fear you’ll experience pre ejaculation again, it can be concerning. Men who go through this often almost immediately see their confidence shrink and have a lower sexual drive because of said fear.

However, what many fail to realize is that there are symptoms and treatments for pre ejaculation. From experts from https://www.numan.com/premature-ejaculation/priligy, understand the causes of this dysfunction, along with information about Priligy and what it can do for you.

What Causes Pre Ejaculation?

The Psychological And Physical Correlation

There is a direct interrelatedness between the condition of your mind towards that of your physical health. Among the causes that are mainly psychological or mental are anxiety and stress.

These are agitators of the rest of your bodily systems. Whenever you allow anxiety to take hold of your mind, you’ll soon find that your physical body is less able to perform the tasks it normally can accomplish with ease.

You’ll tend to feel lethargic, fatigued, and generally stressed out. Furthermore, this translates to your sexual desire and capacity as well. Anxiousness causes your nerves to be on edge and the inability to relax during sexual intercourse will project itself through pre ejaculation.

Underlying Symptoms

In addition to this, health conditions that have to do with your heart, blood and blood circulation. Age also has to do with this. The older men become, the less firm the penis becomes and the shorter the period of time it is able to stay erect.

Moreover, obesity and a lack of exercise are also contributors to pre ejaculation. When you fill your body will unhealthy food and don’t move enough, your body will eventually become weaker and less able to hold out during strenuous activities, coitus as one of them.

The Solution: Priligy

Priligy contains Dapoxetine, an inhibitor of the male serotonin transporter. When this happens, ejaculation goes through a form of delay. Thus, resolving the problem of ejaculating too early and letting your erection last only for a short while.

It has to be taken only when you’re anticipating that coitus is about to occur. This is because its effects last in bouts related to the time you partake of the tablet. One to three hours before sexual intercourse, take the pill right then and there for it to stretch its effect up to the intercourse itself.

Although this varies depending on body composition, some men have experience erection twice or thrice more than their regular when they pre ejaculate. That being said, make sure to follow the proper dosage to avoid side effects such as nausea and fainting.

Consult your physician before you start taking Priligy. In doing so, you’ll be cleared of any health condition that might be triggered or worsened through this pre ejaculation medication. Also, it will best to find out if there are allergies you need to be aware of with regards to the ingredients found in Priligy.