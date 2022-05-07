“Fact” newspaper writes. “FLYONE ARMENIA” informed that the Turkish aviation authorities did not provide FLYONE ARMENIA with the possibility of overflight flights to European countries through Turkish airspace. It is noted that as a result of the current situation, the company is forced to cancel Yerevan-Lyon-Yerevan և Yerevan-Paris-Yerevan flights by June 10. This in itself is remarkable in terms of the Armenian authorities noticing positive signals in their relations with Turkey and sending “reciprocal” positive signals.

While Nikol Pashinyan’s government assures our society that it is possible to establish “warm” relations with Turkey, and some pro-government businessmen are already dreaming of doing business with the Turks, Turkey is creating new problems in every possible way, including: in the economic field. “