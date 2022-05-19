“Fact” newspaper writes. “We are at the stage of struggle of national forces. This must be a struggle, because the current authorities must realize that they have not only failed to resolve the crises since November 9, 2020, but have only deepened them.

And today there is a struggle for us to be able to find a unified national approach, which will allow us to overcome crises and lead the country to development, so that at least our national security, the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh, the future problems will be solved for future generations.

Touching upon the situation in Armenia, the movement demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan, the head of the “International Center for Human Development” Tjan Poghosyan expressed such an opinion. “