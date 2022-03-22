“Fact” newspaper writes. “Active information has been circulating in recent days that the Teghut mine in Lori region has stopped operating. Initially, according to official comments, it was planned to stop the work for only two weeks. Various reasons were also mentioned. According to the official response to the media, the work of “Teghut” was stopped for some technical reasons, but the circumstance of sanctions against Russia and Russian organizations was also circulating. According to “Fact” newspaper, the termination of “Teghut” works will not be limited to this short period.

Moreover, according to our sources, it is possible that from April 1 it will be officially announced that the activity will be suspended indefinitely. Moreover, if the employees are now told that they will be partially paid for the forced leave, then there is a lot of uncertainty for the future, բազմաթիվ it is not excluded that many people will remain unemployed. This circumstance, especially in Alaverdi և the surrounding villages, has literally created panic moods, because without it, in a crisis situation, the only source of income for many can “dry up.”