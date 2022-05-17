“Fact” newspaper writes. “It has been a long time, the restless atmosphere behind the scenes of the government does not give rest to the government actors. According to “Fast” newspaper, heated discussions and even disputes have been constant lately during various meetings in the CP.

During those meetings, some people try to “feel” that everything is normal, the street movement will soon subside, some people are in favor of solving the issue by police force.

According to the official source of “Fast” newspaper, from the beginning a large number of proposals have been worked out on how to solve the internal political problem, but in recent days they have realized that the momentum of rallies and marches is not slowing down.

Moreover, there is an opinion that this unstoppable process will not be stopped without clashes or, as they say inside the government, “bloodless”. There are many who see brute force as the only “way out”. However, according to our information, many are sure that such an “exit” will motivate the society even more. By the way, our sources also report that the frightened citizens mainly blame the Prime Minister, the law enforcement system, for not being able to “suffocate” the street movement, which is becoming a national-liberation movement.