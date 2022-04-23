“Fact” newspaper writes.

“Social networks do not really reflect all the moods in the society. But they themselves are a good litmus test, especially given that they are almost an indispensable tool, especially for political forces. From this point of view, studying the recent social network platform, remarkable realities emerge.

In particular, the circle of supporters of the ruling force has obviously decreased. Simple studies show that it is now a shame to support these authorities. As a result, no matter how much the authorities try to intensify the anti-opposition attacks, apart from the real people, some pro-government circles with clear interests, those who support Nikol Pashinyan’s actions and attack the opposition are mostly fakes. And the exceptions that appear in their face are mostly notes with many mistakes, mostly in Latin letters, words that have no meaning and no logic, the only clear meaning of which is “do not touch our savior.”

This tendency has almost always been typical in the case of these authorities, but lately it has become more and more obvious, because people with the ability to think, reason, analyze, who once supported Nikol, realized that they were wrong, they have the courage to accept it. “

Details in today’s issue of the newspaper