“Fact” newspaper writes. “The more the protests intensify, the more irritated the prisoners become. Some of them use such vocabulary about the opposition and the citizens participating in the protests that even the article “severe insult” may be small. However, it is noteworthy that there are only 10-15 members in the “avant-garde” who have always stood out for their “Greekness” for the sake of Nikol Pashinyan.

According to “Fast” newspaper, the majority of the faction is just trying to stay in the shadows for now, until they see what is happening. According to our sources, in case of Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation, just an hour later, about 40 deputies of the CP faction are ready to elect the candidate proposed by the opposition. “Yesterday, our Kpak source said that Pashinyan and his entourage are alarmed by the popularity of the rally rallies, due to which the Kpaks are already looking for mediators with the opposition.”