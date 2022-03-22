According to “Fast” newspaper, at YSU, as they say, the passions do not calm down, on the contrary, the dissatisfaction with the university administration, more precisely, with the rector, is growing. In particular, according to our sources, serious reductions are taking place at YSU during the last month, new ones are also planned. The new leadership of YSU has decided to unite the departments, as a result of which a number of experienced lecturers, including doctors of sciences, professors, are simply left out of the university, as there is a problem with classes.

According to our information, the head of the united chairs is mainly “appointed” by people who are either strongly pro-government or at least not politically active – they have never said a word against the government, or more precisely, Nikol Pashinyan. Moreover, according to the university students, the YSU leadership also resorted to a certain cunning. “Some young associate professors, active lecturers with opposition views, tried to flatter him by offering various administrative jobs, which, however, was categorically rejected.”