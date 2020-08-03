Fact-checking Trump’s misleading claims about low-income housing, crime and the suburbs

Overall he has actually painted a picture of America coming down into turmoil, and argued that just he can offer the “law and order” required to prop it back up.

Painting the suburbs as a crime- ridden “hell,” the President lamented hard-working Americans required to enjoy the worth of their dream house worth weaken under Democratic policies mandating the structure of low-income housing.

On Wednesday, he tweeted that “all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream… will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood.” Adding, “Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down.”

He later on called the guideline “hell for suburbia,” mentioning that “people fight all of their lives to get into the suburbs and have a beautiful home. There will be no more affordable housing forced in to the suburbs…It’s been going on for years. I’ve seen conflict for years. “

Trump declared that the rollback of the AFFH suggests suburbanites will “no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood.”

Facts First: Parts of this are very misleading, while others are blatantly incorrect. The AFFH does not mandate …