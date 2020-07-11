Stone was convicted in November of lying to Congress, obstructing its inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and threatening a witness who could have exposed his lies. The commutation erases Stone’s prison sentence — but the guilty verdicts stick to the books.

Here’s a breakdown of 12 baseless claims from the White House statement.

STATEMENT FROM THE PRESS SECRETARY REGARDING EXECUTIVE GRANT OF CLEMENCY FOR ROGER STONE, JR.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Grant of Clemency commuting the unjust sentence of Roger Stone, Jr. Roger Stone is a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its particular allies in the media perpetuated for a long time in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency.”

The Russia investigation was not a hoax, plus it did not result from Democrats or the media. The investigation began in July 2016 after the FBI received a tip about potential coordination between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. The FBI director at the time was James Comey, a Republican.

Later, after Trump fired Comey in May 2017, the Trump-appointed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel to keep the investigation. Rosenstein and Mueller are both Republicans. The Justice Department inspector general said the probe was legally opened in 2016.

“There was never any collusion between the Trump Campaign, or the Trump Administration, with Russia. Such collusion was never anything besides a fantasy of partisans unable to accept the consequence of the 2016 election. The collusion delusion spawned endless and farcical investigations, conducted at great taxpayer expense, looking for evidence that didn’t exist.”

Mueller’s final report did not conclude that there “was never any collusion.” Collusion isn’t a legal term. Mueller investigated whether any Trump associates criminally conspired with Russians regarding the election. Mueller said the investigation “did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

The investigation did unearth dozens of contacts between Trump campaign associates and Russians, although Trump repeatedly denied to the public that there was any communication before the election.

“As it became clear that these witch hunts would not bear good fresh fruit, the Special Counsel’s Office resorted to process-based charges leveled at high-profile people in an attempt to manufacture the misconception of criminality lurking below the surface. These charges were the product of recklessness borne of frustration and malice .”

There is no proof whatsoever that Mueller’s team brought charges because they were biased against Trump or had “malice” against his aides. Several federal judges ruled that the indictments Mueller’s team brought against Trump’s associates — including Stone — were legal and constitutional.

“This is excatly why the out-of-control Mueller prosecutors , desperate for splashy headlines to pay for a failed investigation, set their sights on Mr. Stone.”

Mueller’s team was supervised by Rosenstein and later by acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, and in its final months by Attorney General William Barr. If Mueller or any member of his team broke Justice Department rules, they might have been reassigned or terminated by Rosenstein, Whitaker or Barr.

Also, you’ll find nothing in the public record to support the claim that Mueller’s team “set their sights” on Stone in the late stages of the investigation. In fact, in accordance with unsealed search warrants, Mueller obtained search warrants against Stone in summer 2017, months after taking over the investigation.

“Roger Stone established fact for his nearly 50 years of work as a consultant for high-profile Republican politicians, including President Ronald Reagan, Senator Bob Dole, and many others. He is also well-known for his outspoken support for President Donald J. Trump and opposition to Hillary Clinton.”

Stone’s support for Trump had not been the reason he was charged. At Stone’s sentencing hearing, the judge said: “He was not convicted and is not being sentenced for exercising his First Amendment rights, his support of the President’s campaign or his policies. He was not prosecuted, as some have complained, for standing up for the President. He was prosecuted for covering up for the President.”

“Mr. Stone was charged by the same prosecutors from the Mueller Investigation tasked with finding proof collusion with Russia. Because no such evidence exists, however, they might not charge him for almost any collusion-related crime. Instead, they charged him for his conduct in their investigation. The simple fact is that if the Special Counsel had not been pursuing an absolutely baseless investigation, Mr. Stone wouldn’t normally be facing time in prison.”

Mueller’s team was not only tasked with looking for potential Trump-Russia coordination. They were also authorized by Rosenstein to investigate “any matters that arose or may arise directly from that investigation.” Stone’s lies to Congress about his efforts to greatly help the Trump campaign capitalize on Russian meddling in the 2016 election was an obvious and natural avenue for Mueller’s investigates to pursue.

The argument that “Stone would be not facing time in prison” if it wasn’t for an “absolutely baseless investigation” defies logic. First, the Russia investigation was dependant on the Justice Department to be precisely predicated. Second, if Stone hadn’t lied to Congress, it’s likely he wouldn’t have been charged at all. Mueller investigated other facets of Stone’s activities, but declined to create charges.

“In addition to charging Mr. Stone with alleged crimes arising solely from their very own improper investigation, the Mueller prosecutors also took pains to make a public and shameful spectacle of his arrest.”

These crimes aren’t merely “alleged.” Stone was convicted by a jury on seven counts. He is appealing his conviction and maintains his innocence. But the crimes are no longer mere “allegations” by prosecutors. Also, the commutation doesn’t erase these convictions from Stone’s record.

“Mr. Stone is a 67-year-old man, with numerous medical ailments, who had never been convicted of another crime. But instead of allow him to surrender himself, they used lots of FBI agents with automatic weapons and tactical equipment, armored vehicles, and an amphibious unit to execute a pre-dawn raid of his home, where that he was together with his wife of numerous years. Notably, CNN cameras were present to broadcast these events live to the world, even though they swore they certainly were not notified—it was merely a coincidence which they were tlere together with the FBI early in the morning.”

Trump, Stone and their allies in right-wing media have repeatedly promoted the conspiracy theory that Mueller’s team leaked details about Stone’s arrest to CNN. This isn’t true.

Mueller’s team produced documentation to the court that CNN had not been tipped off, and CNN’s own reporting on its decision-making showed that stakeout at Stone’s home was centered on a hunch. The lead prosecutor on the Stone case later testified under oath to Congress that Mueller’s team was not leaking to the media.

“Not only was Mr. Stone charged by overzealous prosecutors pursing an instance that never should have existed, and arrested in an operation that never should have been approved, but there were also serious questions about the jury in the case. The forewoman of his jury, for example, concealed the fact that she actually is a member of the alleged liberal ‘resistance’ to the Trump Presidency. In now-deleted tweets, this activist-juror vividly and openly attacked President Trump and his supporters.”

The judge rejected many of these arguments and ruled that there is no jury misconduct. Even after her ruling, Stone and Trump continued repeating the debunked claims that there was misconduct. In requesting a new trial, Stone made many of these same points about alleged bias but the judge rebuffed him.

Also, it’s really a stretch to spell it out Mueller’s team as “overzealous prosecutors.” They showed tremendous deference to Trump, allowing him to submit written testimony, declining to subpoena him for a deposition, and adhering to Justice Department directions that he can not be indicted as president, although that is not settled law. They also investigated, but declined to prosecute, Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. for soliciting political dirt from Russians at the controversial Trump Tower meeting.

“Mr. Stone could be put at serious medical risk in prison.”

The judge in cases like this questioned this claim when Stone made it earlier in the day this month, trying to delay the prison sentence. Stone’s lawyers filed a motion saying he has serious medical conditions, but the judge said their filing “does not identify any medical condition or conditions or contain any private medical information.”

She noted that there’s not a large coronavirus outbreak fat the federal prison in Georgia where Stone was designed to serve his sentence. A federal appeals court upheld that ruling on Friday, clearing the method for Stone to report to prison. Trump’s commutation shields Stone from prison.

“He has appealed his conviction and is seeking a new trial. He maintains his innocence and has stated that he expects to be fully exonerated by the justice system. Mr. Stone, like every American, deserves a fair trial and every opportunity to vindicate himself before the courts.”

The judge already ruled that the trial was fair and there is no misconduct by the jury. Stone is appealing his case and has raised many of the same dilemmas about the jury in his filings with the appeals panel.

“The President will not wish to restrict his efforts to do so. At this time, however, and specially in light of the egregious facts and circumstances surrounding his unfair prosecution, arrest, and trial , the President has determined to commute his sentence. Roger Stone has suffered greatly. He was treated very unfairly, as were many more in this case. Roger Stone is currently a free man!”