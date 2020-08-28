Fact-checking the last night of the RNC

As we have for the past 3 nights, CNN is seeing and fact-checking tonight’s remarks. Here’s what we discovered.

Outlining reasons Americans ought to elect President Donald Trump, White House social networks director Dan Scavino stated, “You know the President cannot be bought.”

Facts First: Trump has actually declined to launch his income tax return, avoiding the public from acquiring a clear image of his monetary interests– consisting of information of any arrearages.

Trump is the initially President given that Watergate not to divest his company interests while in workplace and the initially President in years not to launch his tax records, which would provide the public a truer image of his earnings and net worth.

His yearly monetary disclosures, which are self-reported and are not vetted by federal principles authorities, offer just a veiled view into the President’s financial resources.

— Tara Subramaniam and Maegan Vazquez

Gun rights

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared, speaking of …