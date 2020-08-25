Fact Checking the first night of the Republican National Convention

Here are some of the most notable fallacies from night one of the RNC.

A video that played throughout the convention started with a clip of Trump stating, “I didn’t back down from my promises, and I’ve kept every single one.”

Fact check site PolitiFact has actually tracked 100 Trump assures. It has found that 49% of these 100 pledges have actually been broken, 24% kept. There is apparent subjectivity associated with this computation, however it’s clear that Trump hasn’t kept every pledge. Government takeover of health care Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley assaulted Democratic positions on healthcare. “They want a government takeover of health care,” she stated at the Republican National Convention onMonday Facts First: This holds true of some Democrats, however it’s not a policy Joe Biden supports. While he does promote widening the federal government’s participation in the country’s healthcare system, he does not back so-called “single payer” programs like Medicare for All, which were pressed by others in the main. While Biden has actually consented to back decreasing the Medicare eligibility age to 60, from the existing 65, as a concession to the celebration’s progressive wing, he is not an advocate of Medicare for All, which would have basically changed the personal medical insurance system with a single, government-run strategy. That concept was pressed bySens Bernie Sanders of Vermont andElizabeth Warren of Massachusetts Biden would likewise increase the federal aids in Obamacare so more middle-class Americans …

