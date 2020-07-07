Fact-checking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ claims that coronavirus cases have stabilized in his state

On Monday, DeSantis said that he thought the outbreak in Florida had “stabilized” but that that he wanted to make contact with case numbers seen in May or early June.

Facts First: DeSantis’ suggestion that Florida’s caseload has somehow stabilized doesn’t square with the info. Over the weekend it set a state record for the absolute most cases reported in an individual day (11,458) and Florida officials still have not provided statewide data on daily hospitalization numbers for herpes.

On Tuesday morning the state’s Department of Health reported an increase of 7,347 cases, with 2,066 of those via Miami-Dade County. The report also showed a state record of 16.27% of all coronavirus tests returning positive. That’s more than double the national seven-day moving average, based on data from Johns Hopkins.