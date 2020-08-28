Fact checker on Trump's RNC speech: He is a serial liar

Want more of the latest 2020 election videos? Watch them here:

President Donald Trump is a serial liar and he serially lied during his speech accepting the Republican nomination.

CNN’s Daniel Dale says he counted at least 20 false, exaggerated or misleading claims from Trump on Thursday night. That’s in addition to a number of falsehoods from other speakers.

Trump’s dishonesty touched on a range of topics, from the economy to his administration’s performance during the coronavirus pandemic. Some of Trump’s most egregious false claims were directed at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

