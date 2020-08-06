Fact Check: With vote by mail expansion, can Nevada voters cast ballots after Election Day?

Earlier that day nevertheless, a senior consultant for Trump’s reelection project continued to discredit mail- inballots

On CNN Tuesday afternoon, Mercedes Schlapp declared that with mail- in ballots, “you can cast it several days after the election” in states like Nevada which just recently passed legislation expanding mail-in voting for the upcoming governmental election.

“Let’s take a state like Nevada, which — in the dead of the night — these Democrats pushed forward this law that as we know that even come Election Day you could still cast a ballot three days later if you don’t have a postmark or seven days later if you have a postmark,” Schlapp stated.

Later in the interview, Schlapp asked , “Do you think it’s OK after November 3 to be able to cast a ballot three days after or seven days after the election, November 3? Yes or no?”

Later in the interview, Schlapp asked , "Do you think it's OK after November 3 to be able to cast a ballot three days after or seven days after the election, November 3? Yes or no?"

Host Brianna Keilar pressed back, reacting that these claims are "muddying the waters" which Schlapp was "just saying a bunch of crap." Facts First: Schlapp's accusations require to be put in context. All mail- in ballots needs to be postmarked (and, for that reason, "cast") by or on Election Day, though some states still count ballots that are gotten as much as 10 daysafter in Nevada, mailed-in ballots can be still be counted if they get here as much as a week after November 3, as long as they were postmarked on or prior to ElectionDay However, under the new Nevada legislation , there's a possible loophole that might in theory enable ballots to be sent by mail after …

