Fact-Check: USPS head DeJoy’s misleading testimony about overtime changes he oversaw

“I did not direct the cutback on hours at any of our postal offices, and finally I did not direct the elimination or any cutback in overtime,” DeJoy said in his opening statement to lawmakers, adding, “I did, however, suspend these practices to remove any misperceptions about our commitment to delivering the nation’s election mail.”

Facts First: Though he may have suspended them, Dejoy’s effort to declaim his role in the restrictions is a highly misleading attempt to draw a narrow distinction. A July 10 internal memo directed to all USPS employees did not explicitly state that overtime was ending. But it did create specific conditions that, union officials tells CNN, directly led to a significant majority of overtime opportunities being eliminated and prevented.

CNN obtained the July 10 memo from federal court filings in a lawsuit filed by a group of Democratic candidates in New York federal court against DeJoy and the USPS. While the memo does not bear DeJoy’s signature, or mention his name, it’s unclear how it could have been implemented without his knowledge or approval. As postmaster general, DeJoy is the chief executive over the entire USPS.

Mail carriers are now required to return to their base on time, even if they have not finished their route — leading to the drops in overtime that union officials say have occurred. As explained by an August 21 statement by the USPS, the July 10 memo also included the mandate that “extra trips” would be “authorized or…

Read The Full Article