Fact check: Trump shares White nationalist’s video in retweet falsely blaming Black Lives Matter for 2019 subway assault

The assault, caught in a video ingrained in the tweet, had absolutely nothing to do with either the Black Lives Matter motion for racial justice or with Antifa, a loose collection of anti-fascist activists. The male revealed in the video has a long history of offenses on New York City’s transit system; he was arrested again in 2015 over this occurrence.

The tweet Trump retweeted was from a Spanish- language pro-Trump account. The real video utilized in the tweet, however, had actually been published by a White nationalist user who passes the manage “I’m With Groyper”; “groyper” is an identifier typically utilized by the racist “alt-right” and others on the far ideal.

The user published the subway video as part of a thread of lots of videos illustrating Black individuals attacking White individuals. Contacted by CNN, the user recognized himself as a supporter of White individuals developing their own “nations” for expected “protection” from racial minorities.

The user kept in mind that he did not himself “say the attack had anything to do with BLM and Antifa, like the post the president retweeted suggested.”