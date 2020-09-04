Fact check: Trump says he’s done more for veterans than John McCain did — while taking credit for McCain’s veterans bill

There are 2 huge issues here.
One: Choice was signed into law byPresident Barack Obama in 2014
McCain, a Navy veteran who was held as a detainee of war for more than 5 years throughout the Vietnam War, was a lead author of the bipartisan legislation– putting it together with Sen. Bernie Sanders, another regular target of Trump criticism.
Trump has actually lied more than 150 times that he is accountable for getting the Choice program produced. It’s a specifically outright little deceptiveness, however, when he takes credit for McCain’s own effort to argue he has actually transcended toMcCain When he did the very same thing in 2019, we called itone of his 12 most notable lies of the year
Trump made his newest remarks about McCain while denying a report in The Atlantic publication that declared he had actually made different disparaging remarks about United States soldiers who were eliminated, injured or caught. The report stated he had actually called McCain a “loser” after McCain passed away in 2018 and had actually revealed opposition to reducing flags to half-staff in McCain’s honor.
In Trump’s rejection, he stated on Twitter and to the media that he had actually not made these remarks– although, he included, he believes McCain was less effective than he has actually remained in taking care of veterans.
” I disagreed with him with regard to the veterinarians and the taking care of the VA. I wished to do it a much various method, and I believe it’s shown to be a much more effective method when you take a look at the success we have actually had with the VA and with our veterinarians– with Choice …