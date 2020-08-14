Fact check: Trump promotes another birther lie, this time about Kamala Harris

On Thursday, he started floating a new birther lie about Sen. Kamala Harris, who, if elected, would be the first Black and Asian American vice president.

Trump’s incendiary nonsense about Harris was part of a Thursday self-described “news conference” he largely used to campaign against his Democratic election opponents. Trump also made a series of false claims about former Vice President Joe Biden, Democrats more broadly, and, again, about mail-in voting.

Trump was told about claims on “social media” that Harris might be ineligible to serve as president and vice president. He was then asked if he can definitively say that she meets the requirements.

Trump said, “I heard today that she doesn’t meet the requirements.” He referred to a lawyer who raised the issue in a Newsweek article, Chapman University professor John Eastman, as “very highly qualified.” Trump then said he has “no idea” whether it’s true Harris doesn’t meet the requirements. He then asked the reporter if she was saying Harris doesn’t qualify because Harris “wasn’t born in this country.” Facts First: Harris was born in Oakland, California. Therefore, as a natural born citizen, she meets the Constitution’s requirements to serve as vice president or president. There is no serious question about this. The fact that Harris’s parents were immigrants — her father came from Jamaica, her mother from India — does not change the fact that she is indisputably eligible. Trump did say that is not certain if…

