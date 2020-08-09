Fact check: Trump makes multiple false claims about Covid-19 related relief as he signs executive actions

By
Jackson Delong
-
Trump likewise rejected having stated something he stated on video camera throughout a press conferenceFriday And he walked out of the room after he was challenged on among his preferred lies– the claim that he is the one who got the Veterans Choice healthcare program produced.

A press reporter informed Trump that a payroll tax cut was opposed by both celebrations on CapitolHill Trump reacted, “Everybody wanted it. By the way, the Democrats want it. The Republicans want it. They just couldn’t … come to an agreement. But everybody wants it.”

CNN’s Congress group reported July 21:

Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, pressed back on the concept of consisting of a payroll tax cut in the emerging GOP healing strategy, stating on Monday that it’s a “public relations problem” and would have little financial effect. RepublicanSen John Cornyn of Texas cautioned that a payroll tax cut “divides our conference,” while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would not state whether Republicans will accept a payroll tax cut as he strolled off the Senate flooring Monday afternoon.

“There are a lot of Republicans who don’t like it, for a lot of different reasons,” Thune stated of a payroll tax cut. “One of which is we do not believe it alters habits. I indicate if you get a $60 boost in your check in the 4th quarter of this year, when you currently got all type of vacation things going on– the distinction in between that and getting a check in the mail that you really like … I believe if you wish to get …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 16

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR