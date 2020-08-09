Fact check: Trump makes multiple false claims about Covid-19 related relief as he signs executive actions

A press reporter informed Trump that a payroll tax cut was opposed by both celebrations on CapitolHill Trump reacted, “Everybody wanted it. By the way, the Democrats want it. The Republicans want it. They just couldn’t … come to an agreement. But everybody wants it.”

CNN’s Congress group reported July 21:

Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, pressed back on the concept of consisting of a payroll tax cut in the emerging GOP healing strategy, stating on Monday that it’s a “public relations problem” and would have little financial effect. RepublicanSen John Cornyn of Texas cautioned that a payroll tax cut “divides our conference,” while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would not state whether Republicans will accept a payroll tax cut as he strolled off the Senate flooring Monday afternoon.

“There are a lot of Republicans who don’t like it, for a lot of different reasons,” Thune stated of a payroll tax cut. “One of which is we do not believe it alters habits. I indicate if you get a $60 boost in your check in the 4th quarter of this year, when you currently got all type of vacation things going on– the distinction in between that and getting a check in the mail that you really like … I believe if you wish to get …