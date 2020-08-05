Fact check: Trump litters briefing with false, unsubstantiated claims on voter fraud, Covid response and Beirut explosion

Trump started the briefing by providing compassions to Lebanon for the massive explosion in Beirut that has actually eliminated a minimum of lots of individuals and injured thousands more.

Then, appearing to leave from his ready text, the President stated, “It looks like a terrible attack.”

When he was asked later on in the briefing if he was positive the occurrence was an “attack,” he stated, “Well it would seem like it based on the explosion. I met with some of our great generals and they just seemed to feel that it was. This was not, a — some kind of a manufacturing explosion type of event. This was a — seems to be, according to them — they would know better than I would — but they seem to think it was an attack, it was a bomb of some kind.”

Facts First: While Trump has actually access to categorized intelligence that we do not, there was no public proof at the time he spoke that the explosion was an “attack” or a “bomb,” and the United States armed force had not openly stated anything of the sort. At the time of the briefing, Lebanon’s federal government had actually likewise not declared an attack or a bomb. In a declaration that did not declare that the explosion was brought on by a deliberate act, Prime Minister Hassan Diab stated that a massive quantity of ammonium nitrate had actually been left in a storage facility for several years without sufficient precaution. An early report from a Lebanese state news company raised the possibility of a significant storage facility fire prior to theexplosion . Initial conclusions on such occurrences must be dealt with with care, …

