Fact check: Trump has spent far more time at golf clubs than Obama had at same point

Obama played 98 rounds of golf with this point in his presidency, according to information supplied to CNN by Mark Knoller, a professional CBS News White House reporter that is known for tracking presidential activities By comparison, Knoller stated, Trump has spent all or component of 248 days at a golf program.

CNN’s very own matter has Trump at 266 days investing some time at a Trump golf program.

Since Trump and also his assistants commonly decline to validate that he in fact played golf throughout a browse through to a golf club, also when he has been found in golf outfit, it is not feasible to definitively claim the amount of times Trump has golfed asPresident And a few of Trump’s rounds, like when he plays with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe , mix recreation with main organisation.

Regardless, it is clear that Trump has spent more time golf thanObama And Trump’s very own golf- relevant “carbon footprint” has been larger than Obama’s also if you count just flight.

Through this point in his very first governmental term, Obama had made 3 holiday journeys to his birth state of Hawaii for a total amount of 29,978 miles airborne, Knoller tweeted , while Trump has made 30 journeys to Palm Beach, Florida, the residence of Mar- a-Lago, for a total amount of 51,540 miles.

Obama played 333 rounds throughout his 8 years as head of state, according toKnoller In various other words, Obama played golf when every 8.77 days as head of state. Trump, alternatively, has been at a golf club when every 4.92 days so far.

It’s additionally worth keeping in mind that Trump’s journeys– like his Saturday and also Sunday check outs to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia– have actually virtually specifically been to resort buildings and also golf training courses his firm has.

In enhancement to the advertising worth of these journeys by a head of state, Trump’s firm has created thousands of thousands in earnings from fees to the Secret Service, according to Washington Post reporting

Trump’s background of slamming Obama’s golf

Trump, currently snapping versus objection of his very own golf, was a singing movie critic of Obama’s golf. He assured that he would certainly be various as head of state.

“I don’t have time for that. I love golf. I think it’s one of the greats. but I don’t have time. Two-hundred-fifty rounds — that’s more than a guy who plays on the PGA Tour plays. He played more golf last year than Tiger Woods,” Trump said at a December 2015 project rally. “No, think of it. We don’t have time for this. We don’t have time for this. We have to work. We have to work, OK?”

Trump stated at an August 2016 project rally that he might never ever see his buildings once more if he was chosen, explaining , “Because I’m going to be working for you, I’m not going to have time to go play golf.” And in an October 2016 speech, Trump said Obama’s has a hard time to pass regulations were an outcome of extreme golf.

“Everything’s executive order because he doesn’t have enough time because he’s playing so much golf. He doesn’t have enough time to convince Congress to do it. This guy plays more golf than people on the PGA Tour,” Trump stated.

Obama and also James Foley

In among his Sunday tweets , Trump slammed Obama for “once even teeing off immediately after announcing the gruesome death of a great young man by ISIS!”

Obama stated the “theater” element of the presidency does not come normally to him, “but it matters.”