Bush told Bolton facing reporters: “We’re going to miss you in this administration. You’ve been a stalwart defender of freedom and peace. You’ve been strong in your advocacy for human rights and human dignity. You’ve done everything that can be expected for an ambassador.”
Bolton had previously served in other senior roles in government, including as Bush’s Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs between 2001 and 2005.
He was a controversial choice for UN ambassador over his role in your choice to go to war in Iraq, his generally speaking hawkish views, his history of anti-UN statements, accusations that that he had misled the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and accusations that he had bullied subordinates, including those whose intelligence assessments he didn’t endorse.
Unable to get Bolton confirmed by the Senate, since Democrats and some Republicans were opposed, Bush used a recess appointment to install him in the post in 2005. The recess appointment could only last before end of the next session of Congress; Bolton announced his pending departure in December 2006, when it absolutely was clear that continued Senate opposition wouldn’t normally allow him to be confirmed by the Congress starting in 2007.
Though Bush himself used the word “resignation” at the time, White House officials argued that Bolton had not actually resigned, since he explained he would be staying provided that he was allowed.
Whatever you intend to call what happened, it really was not a firing.