Fact check: Trump delivers blizzard of false claims in Pennsylvania speech attacking Biden

Speaking in Old Forge, Pennsylvania, simply outdoors Biden’s house town of Scranton, Trump provided a wild monologue that included unscripted musings about sharks, boxing, dishwashing machines and the upkeep of forests.

It likewise included a blizzard of false claims.

We’re still going through the records, however here are the ones we can inform you about up until now:

Trump stated of Democrats: “The only way they’re gonna win is by a rigged election. I really believe that. I saw the crowd outside.” Facts First: This is rubbish. Trump is This is rubbish. Trump is trailing in every major national poll and in lots of surveys of swing states. The presence of Trump fans does not indicate he can not lose relatively. Biden’s schedule to the media Trump stated he had actually seen a report that stated Biden hasn’t taken concerns from reporters given that July 17. Facts First: We have no concept what Trump may have seen, however the July 17 date is inaccurate. Biden took concerns throughout a We have no concept what Trump may have seen, however the July 17 date is inaccurate. Biden took concerns throughout a formal media availability on July 28. He likewise took questions from a group of 4 Black and Latino Hispanic reporters on August 4. And he has actually taken various other concerns, consisting of in a People publication joint interview withSen Kamala Harris, his vice governmental choice, on August 14. Obama and ‘spying’ Trump duplicated his familiar claim that previous President Barack Obama got captured spying on his project. Facts First: Investigators engaged in legal monitoring of Trump project advisors in 2016. But there is no proof Obama had any function in …

