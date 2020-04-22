Fact Check: Trump claims coronavirus tests are widely available. They are not

Amid tensions thanks to the various governors raising alarms about the lack of Coronavirus test kits available, President Trump announced that the country has enough test kits; the country might see the lifting of lockdown restrictions sometime soon.

Despite private facilities stating they have the capacity to test people, governors have complained that it was not feasible because of the lack of supplies necessary, like swabs and reagents.

Republican governors from Maryland and Wyoming, among others, have stated that testing has been slow and far too few.

The recommended approach has been 3-way: testing, tracing contacts, and treatment.

