Fact check: Pence makes wildly dishonest claim about jobs

Appearing Wednesday night on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News, Pence said, “We’ve already created more jobs in the last three months than Joe Biden and Barack Obama created in their eight years in office.”

Facts First: Pence’s “last three months” time frame is absurd: he is boasting about the addition of about 9.3 million jobs in May, June and July right after a loss of about 22.2 million jobs in March and April; the economy is still down nearly 13 million jobs because of the coronavirus crisis. (Also, many of the added jobs were people returning to their previous jobs after temporary layoffs.) And even if you accept Pence’s dishonest premise, it’s not true that these last three months saw more jobs added than were added in the eight years of the Obama administration.

The coronavirus crisis caused a record loss of about 22.2 million total jobs in March and April. The jobs situation began to recover in May. In the three months from May through July, about 9.3 million jobs were added. That’s good news. But the country is still in a deep hole . Fewer than half of the jobs lost in the pandemic — about 42% — had returned as of July. The unemployment rate was still at 10.2% And many of the jobs Pence is talking about having been “created” in May, June and July were actually cases in which people on temporary pandemic-related layoff were allowed to return to work. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said in its report for July: “As in May and June, the July decrease in…

