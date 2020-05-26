Fact check: On Memorial Day, Trump falsely attacks congressman who is Marine Corps veteran

But Trump’s personal subsequent sentence was totally false.

Trump claimed that Lamb — whose first and final title he misspelled as “Connor Lamm” — is a “puppet” for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Trump continued: “He said he would NOT vote for her for Speaker, and did.”

Lamb was one of 15 Democrats to not vote for Pelosi within the January 2019 speaker election. Pelosi received with 220 votes.

“Conor Lamb upholds promise not to vote Nancy Pelosi as speaker,” read the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review headline on the time. “As promised, Rep. Conor Lamb doesn’t vote for Nancy Pelosi for House speaker,” learn the headline on the web site of Pittsburgh’s WTAE Channel 4. Lamb told WTAE on the time: “I promised during the campaign that I was going to support new leadership, and that’s what most people that I talked to supported also, so what I did today was fulfill that promise, and I really do think we need new leadership on both sides of the aisle.” Trump delivered the false accusation towards Lamb on Monday whereas endorsing Lamb’s Republican opponent in Pennsylvania’s 17th District, Sean Parnell, an Army veteran who served in fight in Afghanistan. (Trump deleted the tweet on Tuesday morning — and posted a brand new tweet by which he corrected the spelling of Lamb’s title however repeated the false accusation and the endorsement.) In response, Lamb tweeted a photograph of the Tribune-Review article about how he had saved his promise to not vote for Pelosi. Tweeting a picture that confirmed Parnell had reposted Trump’s tweet, Lamb wrote , “These people have been lying about my record since the day I became a candidate. It hasn’t stopped, and it won’t stop, until we beat them at the ballot box in November.” Lamb declined to remark additional. Lamb, a former federal prosecutor, served as a Judge Advocate officer within the Marine Corps from 2009 to 2013, getting honorably discharged as a captain. He subsequently served within the Marine reserve, finishing his service this yr. Monday was not the primary time Trump has made an egregious false declare about Lamb. In 2018, Trump falsely claimed Lamb had stated he loves Trump’s tax cuts — which Lamb had campaigned towards. In 2019, Trump falsely claimed Lamb referred to as Trump “excellent” and stated Trump was “doing a good job.”





