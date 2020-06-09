Fact Check: McEnany makes false claim about Romney’s share of black vote

“Mitt Romney can say three words outside on Pennsylvania Avenue, but I would note this: that President Trump won 8% of the black vote. Mitt Romney won 2% of the black vote,” McEnany said.

She then pivoted to attacking Romney’s past controversial comments, including his infamous 2012 campaign comment in which that he said “47% of Americans will vote for the president no matter what” and why these people “are dependent upon government, who believe that they are victims, who believe the government has a responsibility to care for them.” McEnany claimed that Trump took “great offense to those words.”

Facts First: McEnany's claim about Romney's share of the black vote is false. And in 2012, Trump defended the Romney "47%" remarks by which McEnany is now claiming Trump is greatly offended. Trump did win 8% of the black vote in the 2016 presidential election, according to exit polls, but Romney won 6% of black voters, maybe not 2%. Romney was running against the first black president.