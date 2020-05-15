Fact check: McConnell claims Obama didn’t leave Trump a pandemic ‘game plan.’ Obama left a 69-page playbook

“They claim pandemics only happen once every hundred years but what if that’s no longer true? We want to be early, ready for the next one, because clearly the Obama administration did not leave to this administration any kind of game plan for something like this,” McConnell mentioned.

“That’s exactly right,” Lara Trump responded.

It was the other of proper.

Facts First: Obama’s White House National Security Council left the Trump administration a detailed doc on how to answer a pandemic. The doc, whose existence was publicly : Obama’s White House National Security Council left the Trump administration a detailed doc on how to answer a pandemic. The doc, whose existence was publicly revealed by Politico in March, known as the Playbook for Early Response to High-Consequence Emerging Infectious Disease Threats and Biological Incidents.

“We literally left them a 69-page Pandemic Playbook…. that they ignored,” Ronald Klain, a marketing campaign adviser to Democratic candidate Joe Biden and the previous Obama administration Ebola response coordinator, wrote on Twitter.

The playbook — 40 pages plus appendices — comprises step-by-step recommendation on inquiries to ask, selections to make, and which federal companies are chargeable for what. It consists of pattern paperwork that officers may use for inter-agency conferences. And it explicitly lists novel coronaviruses as one of many sorts of pathogens that might require a main response.

The color-coded, checklist-style doc addresses points like testing, funding, private protecting gear, emergency declarations, border management measures, diplomacy, the usage of the army, public communication, even mortuary providers.

It lays out dozens of key inquiries to ask at sure phases of the response (“Should there be arrangements for medevac or in-country clinical care advisory for U.S. Persons?” “What is the robustness of contact tracing?” “Is the incident likely to impact housing such that alternative housing needs may become necessary?”) and dozens of key selections to make (“Determine whether to implement screening and monitoring measures, or other travel measures within the US or globally”; “Prioritization and allocation of resources subject to the Defense Production Act”; “Tailor waste management plans to incident specific conditions”).

“While each emerging infectious disease threat will present itself in a unique way, a consistent, capabilities-based approach to addressing these threats will allow for faster decisions with more targeted expert subject matter input from federal departments and agencies,” the doc says.

There are definitely legitimate criticisms of Obama’s pandemic preparations, and it is doable to argue that the playbook was insufficient for the present pandemic. A present NSC official, whom Politico quoted anonymously, described the 2016 doc as “quite dated.” It’s not clear who within the Trump administration noticed the 69-page playbook.

Still, it is clearly unfaithful that Obama left no “game plan” in any respect.

In addition to the playbook, outgoing senior Obama officials additionally led an in-person pandemic response train for senior incoming Trump officers in January 2017 — as required by a new regulation on bettering presidential transitions that Obama signed in 2016 . Politico reported this March that the assembly, attended by present Trump Cabinet officers together with Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, addressed the way to take care of a hypothetical flu disaster, amongst different situations.

“The maddening thing is Obama left them a WH office for pandemics, a literal playbook, a cabinet-level exercise, and a global infrastructure to deal with ‘something like this,'” Ben Rhodes, who served as deputy nationwide safety adviser to Obama, said on Twitter in response to McConnell’s declare.

McConnell’s workplace didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.