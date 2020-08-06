Fact Check: Is it legal for Trump to give his convention speech from the White House?

“I love the building. I’m there right now. I spend a lot of time here. A lot of people didn’t spend as much time. I spend a lot of time here and I like it. And I think it’s a great place and greatly representative of our nation,” Trump said in support of the idea.
In response to Trump’s comments, Senate Majority Whip John Thune asked CNN’s Manu Raju, “is that even legal?” The No. 2 Senate Republican then added, “I assume that’s not something that you could do. I assume there’s some Hatch Act issues or something there.”
Later that day, Trump doubled-down on the idea and told reporters, “It is legal. There is no Hatch Act, because it doesn’t pertain to the President.”
When asked about the legality of Trump’s proposed plan, Kathleen Clark, a law professor at Washington University in St. Louis who covers government ethics, told CNN, “While the President giving his RNC acceptance speech from the White House wouldn’t be a violation for the President as such, it could be a violation for federal employees who assist him in preparation for that event.”
Clark added, “The Hatch Act prohibits executive branch employees from using their government authority to influence an election and by definition if they’re involved in helping the President with his RNC acceptance speech, that is influencing the election.”
However, Clark said even then the risk is low because she believes this administration has turned a blind eye to past potential violations of the act. Kellyanne Conway, for…