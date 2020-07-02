Fact check: In jobs speech, Trump does more dishonest downplaying of the pandemic

Trump claimed that, just like in China and Europe, the situation in the US is “getting under control.” He said health experts “continue to address the temporary hot spots in certain cities and counties.” And he said “we have some areas where we’re putting out the flames or the fires, and that’s working out well … I think you’ll see that shortly.”

Asked during congressional testimony on Tuesday if the pandemic is in order, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that even though some parts of the country are succeeding, the broader numbers “speak for themselves.”

Fauci said however “not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around, and so I am very concerned.”

A senior administration health official, Dr. Brett Giroir, told Congress on Thursday that the spike in recorded cases is really a result of a genuine escalation in infections, not only (as Trump has again and again claimed) the country doing more testing. He cited the increase in the percentage of tests finding its way back positive.

“There is no question that the more testing you get, the more you will uncover — but we do believe this is a real increase in cases, because the percent positivities are going up,” Giroir, assistant secretary for health for the US Department of Health and Human Services, told the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

Giroir said we did flatten the curve earlier all through the pandemic, but “we are not flattening the curve right now; the curve is still going up.”

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine in Texas, told CNN on Thursday that Trump’s description of the crisis is inaccurate.

“These are not ‘hot spots’ or ’embers.’ Instead, we are seeing a massive resurgence of Covid-19 across the American South, especially in our metro areas, now at 50,000 cases per day and rapidly approaching 100,000 cases per day in the coming weeks,” Hotez said.

“This is not a temporary problem and it is not limited to a few hot spots,” said Jennifer Horney, professor and founding director of the epidemiology program at the University of Delaware.

Horney said a robust system of contact tracing , in which health workers try to identify and track down a person with whom an infected person was in personal contact, is necessary to regulate outbreaks. Given the large number of new cases each day and the high reproduction rate of the virus in multiple states — she listed Florida, Nevada, Michigan, Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Louisiana — she said “it would be very difficult to scale up a contact tracing program to effectively control the pandemic in those locations.”

Trump’s comments were similar to misleading remarks last week by Vice President Mike Pence. They were consistent with Trump’s repeated insistence in mid-June and late June, against all evidence, that the virus is “dying out” or “fading away.”

And they matched Trump’s comments at the beginning of the crisis, when that he repeatedly and wrongly declared that the virus was “under control.”

Hotez said the Trump administration is so far “unable to articulate the extent of the problem, the devastation it is causing currently, and the deaths and permanent injuries that will surely follow.”