Fact Check: Can the President send law enforcement officers to polls?

“Whoever, being an officer of the Army or Navy, or other person in the civil, military, or naval service of the United States, orders, brings, keeps, or has under his authority or control any troops or armed men at any place where a general or special election is held, unless such force be necessary to repel armed enemies of the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than five years, or both; and be disqualified from holding any office of honor, profit, or trust under the United States.”

Edward Foley, director of the Election Law program at Ohio State University’s Moritz College of Law, told CNN the President may not technically be subject to this criminal prohibition, but others involved in enacting the orders would be.

“The way it’s written, it’s unclear, and arguably the better reading of this would exempt the President,” Foley said. “It would definitely be a violation for the intermediate people who made the orders. If Attorney General Barr ordered the armed FBI to the polls, that would be a violation of this statute.”

“The implication of the word sheriff and law enforcement to my mind is armed officers,” Foley added. “And that’s what’s prohibitive.”