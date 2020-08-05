Fact check: Biden says he hasn’t taken a cognitive test. Is he flip-flopping?

“No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test?” Biden said in an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists. “Come on, man. That’s like saying you, before you got on this program, you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not. What do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?”

“He definitively said that he was tested and even said ‘constantly’ tested, what changed?” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted Wednesday. “Which time was Biden out right lying?”

Facts First: Biden has previously said he was “constantly tested” and “all you got to do is watch me” when it comes to his cognitive state. The Biden campaign clarified at the time that Biden was talking about being tested on the campaign trail, not through a literal cognitive test.

On June 30, Biden was asked by a reporter if he had taken a cognitive test. “I’ve been tested and I’m constantly tested,” Biden said. “Look, all you got to do is watch me, and I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against.”

The next day, in a July 1 interview, Trump incorrectly suggested that Biden was talking about being tested for the coronavirus.

On July 2, the Biden campaign clarified that he was speaking about being tested through running for…