Fact check: Biden lambasts the president on coronavirus, jobs, accountability

Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge Trump in November, attacked the President for not mentioning the US hitting an all-time high for coronavirus cases in his speech earlier that day, ridiculed the insufficient oversight in stimulus programs and told Trump to “act, lead … or get out of the way so others can.”

We took a look at the facts around some of the accusations that he leveled against the President and his administration.

Biden suggested that the federal government didn’t have guidance for states to reopen.

“Without a uniformed plan and guidance from the federal government that state and local leaders can use to inform their reopening plans,” Biden said, “it’s just going to continue to be worse than it would have been otherwise.”

Facts First: While maybe not mandatory, the administration has released guidance and criteria for states to reopen.

The White House has “Guidelines for Opening Up America Again” which outlines the criteria states and or regions should “satisfy before proceeding to a phased opening.” These criteria include having a downward trajectory of cases of coronavirus and influenza-like illnesses for two weeks, along with robust testing programs and much more.

In a Senate hearing Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the President’s coronavirus task force, criticized some states for possibly “going too quickly and skipping over some of the checkpoints” presented by the White House guidelines for reopening.

PPE shortages

As some states reverse course on their reopening efforts amid record high increases in coronavirus cases, Biden claimed hospitals and medical care workers aren’t fully equipped to handle these spikes.

“Our health care workers are still rationing personal protective equipment,” that he said.

Facts First: It’s true that some hospitals and health care workers are having to ration or use alternatives to PPE because of shortages.

At Cambridge Health Alliance’s Cambridge Hospital in Massachusetts, nurses must wear single-use face masks for at least five shifts before they can obtain a new one, the Boston Globe reported on June 21.

Republican Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Thursday afternoon that “the issue of PPE — personal protection equipment — is back front and center.”

“In a conversation with community leaders, including hospital and public health officials, the concern is the supply is short, once again, as the numbers increase,” Moran said

Megan Ranney, a crisis room physician who helped found the group GetUsPPE told CNN that as of June 19, her organization receives tens of thousands of requests each week from health care systems with under seven days of PPE on hand, indicating that doctors continue to be conserving and reusing protective equipment.

Support for working Americans

During the speech, Biden said “has (Trump) done anything, anything real to prioritize support for working Americans who need help now?”

Facts First: Trump has signed legislation aimed to simply help working Americans, though it’s unclear what Biden means by “prioritize support.”

The roughly $2 trillion CARES Act stimulus package included, among a myriad of other items, direct financial help Americans. Individuals who earn $75,000 in adjusted gross income or less must have received direct payments of $1,200 each, with married couples earning up to $150,000 receiving $2,400 — and an additional $500 per each kid. Some reports suggest Trump supports yet another round of the direct payments.

A large section of the stimulus package is the $660 billion Paycheck Protection Program , which provides forgivable loans to small businesses if at least 75% of the money goes toward payroll expenses. So far, significantly more than 4.8 million smaller businesses have accessed the funds. During an interview with Politico on April 25, Biden argued that yet another stimulus package was needed and should be “a hell of a lot bigger” than the CARES Act.

On March 18, Trump signed in to law a coronavirus relief package . The package included provisions at no cost testing for Covid-19 and paid emergency leave for many people impacted by the coronavirus, with payments capped at $511 a day. It also increased Medicaid funding, certain tax credits, and expanded food assistance.

There are many critics of these programs and packages and a great deal of evidence that some of the funds didn’t go to those Americans and small businesses most in need. While you could argue that Trump hasn’t done enough to help struggling Americans, suggesting that Trump has not done anything to guide working Americans isn’t accurate.

Accountability

Biden also said that Trump and Republicans “dole out taxpayer money to big corporations with zero accountability.”

Facts First: While it’s unclear what funds Biden is specifically referencing, there have been warning flag when it comes to oversight on funds from the CARES Act.

As CNN reported, when Trump signed the CARES Act he included a signing statement suggesting he’d ignore a few oversight requirements and may prevent certain inspectors general reports from going to Congress without “presidential supervision.”

Then, after acting inspector general for the Pentagon, Glenn Fine, was selected to chair the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee — a small grouping of inspectors general who oversee the stimulus spending — Trump replaced Fine.

Another red flag came in mid-June, when leaders of this committee said they faced “potentially significant transparency and oversight issues” in a letter to four congressional committee chairs, CNN’s Phil Mattingly reported . According to the letter, the issue involved a legal opinion draft from the Treasury Department’s office of general counsel claiming it did not need to provide borrower information for the PPP loans.

Days later, on June 19, the Treasury Department and Small Business Administration reversed course after a barrage of criticism saying they might disclose information on who received loans from the PPP.

These and other issues raise questions concerning the degree of accountability and oversight over stimulus funds, though “zero accountability” is an overstatement.

Acknowledging impact of the coronavirus

The President’s empathy

Criticizing the administration’s a reaction to coronavirus, Biden asked whether Trump has “even once expressed any real empathy for those families who will never again be whole because of this virus.”

Facts First: Though we can’t fact check how “real” his empathy has been, Trump has expressed condolences for the groups of those lost to coronavirus more than once.

After US coronavirus deaths reached 100,000, Trump tweeted , “To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent.”

And at a White House roundtable on May 29, that he said , “Our nation continues to mourn for the lives claimed by the virus and grieve for the families who have lost loved ones.”

In remarks since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Trump has usually left the condolences to Vice President Mike Pence and other officials, preferring alternatively to emphasize supposed progress in slowing the spread of coronavirus or focusing on regions of relative success like areas of the recent jobs report.

“Almost 130,000 Americans have died and millions more have lost their jobs, but Donald Trump continually pretends like he’s the real victim of Covid-19,” Biden campaign spokesperson Michael Gwin told CNN.

Impact on certain minority communities

Biden suggested the President have not mentioned the racial facet of the coronavirus, which studies show is hitting nonwhite Americans, especially the Black community, especially hard.

“Has Donald Trump even acknowledged the disproportionate impact this disease is having on black, brown and Native American communities?” Biden said. “You know the answer. Of course not.”

Facts First: Although Biden could argue the President could do more, Trump has acknowledged the disproportionate impact coronavirus has already established on Black and brown communities in the US. He has additionally made an attempt to engage with some Native American communities as the virus continues to spread.

In May, Trump participated in a roundtable discussion on supporting Native Americans with Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer. During the discussion, the President acknowledged that “Native Americans have been hit hard by the terrible pandemic,” citing the significant toll the coronavirus has had on members of the Navajo Nation particularly.

During the coronavirus press briefing on April 7, the President mentioned on multiple occasions data indicating Black Americans are in higher risk for coronavirus.

“We’re actively engaging on the problem of increased impacts — this is a real problem, and it’s showing up very strongly in our data — on the African American community,” Trump said . “It’s been disproportional. They’re getting hit very, very hard.”