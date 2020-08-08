Fact check: At his golf club, Trump nonsensically accuses Democrats of election ‘cheating’

Trump likewise presented a brand-new, extremely unreliable claim: an accusation that Democrats are cheating in the election by means of their negotiations with Republicans over a brand-new coronavirus relief costs.

After discussing what he stated was the danger of foreign nations utilizing mail-in tallies to cheat in the election– which, as normal, he greatly overemphasized– Trump implicated the Democrats of doing their own election unfaithful.

“The Democrats are cheating on the election. Because that’s exactly what they’re doing. If you look at what they’re doing even with these negotiations. That’s an influence, and an unfair influence, on an election,” he stated.

Facts First: This is rubbish. Participating in a legal settlement is just not unfaithful in an election; Trump did not even try to describe his accusation. In addition, it is not as if Democrats are conspiring to hurt the Trump- age economy prior to Election Day: The Democratic- managed House of Representatives has currently passed its own relief costs, and Senate Democrats are proposing to invest more money than the White House and Senate Republicans are proposing to invest. Pre- existing conditions Trump guaranteed that he would be releasing an executive order to need health insurance providers to “cover all pre-existing conditions for all customers.” He then included, “This has never been done before.” Facts First: This is extremely deceptive. It’s real that previous presidents have actually not attempted to utilize an executive order to require health insurance providers to …

