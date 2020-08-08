Fact check: At his golf club, Trump nonsensically accuses Democrats of election ‘cheating’

After discussing what he stated was the danger of foreign nations utilizing mail-in tallies to cheat in the election– which, as normal, he greatly overemphasized– Trump implicated the Democrats of doing their own election unfaithful.
“The Democrats are cheating on the election. Because that’s exactly what they’re doing. If you look at what they’re doing even with these negotiations. That’s an influence, and an unfair influence, on an election,” he stated.
Facts First: This is rubbish. Participating in a legal settlement is just not unfaithful in an election; Trump did not even try to describe his accusation.
Pre- existing conditions
Trump guaranteed that he would be releasing an executive order to need health insurance providers to “cover all pre-existing conditions for all customers.”
He then included, “This has never been done before.”