But Trump’s new tone, like previous Trump new tones, did not last long.

He continued to boast that the usa has done a lot more tests than other countries, ignoring the fact many peer nations did so far better controlling herpes that they have not needed to keep conducting so many tests.

He continued to express that herpes “will disappear,” declining to acknowledge the inaccuracy of his previous suggestions that it could disappear without much problems for the American public — or the chance that it will take years for herpes to be eradicated, if it disappears at all.

He also repeated one of his favorite non-pandemic-related lies: he is the one that got the Obama-era Veterans Choice health program passed after the others had tried and failed for decades.

Here are some of the false claims that he repeated on Tuesday:

Veteran’s Choice

At Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing, Trump repeated his false claim that his administration passed the Veteran’s Choice Act, which provided the Department of Veterans Affairs more resources to enhance access for veterans and permit them to get care from non-VA providers.

“We got Veteran’s Choice, nobody thought that would be possible that’s been many decades they’ve been trying to get veterans choice,” Trump said.

Facts First: The Veterans Choice bill was a bipartisan initiative led by Sens. Bernie Sanders and the late John McCain, which was signed into law by President Barack Obama The Veterans Choice bill was a bipartisan initiative led by Sens. Bernie Sanders and the late John McCain, which was signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2014 . In 2018, Trump signed the VA Mission Act, which expanded and changed this program.

This is probably the President’s most repeated false claims. Since CNN started counting on July 8, 2019, Trump has repeated that claim significantly more than 60 times.

Empty cupboards

The President tried to shift blame for his administration’s delayed a reaction to the coronavirus pandemic on his predecessor, claiming yet again that he inherited “very empty cupboards.”

Facts First: The Strategic National Stockpile wasn’t empty prior to the coronavirus pandemic. For example, the stockpile contains enough smallpox vaccines for every American, among other medical resources. And whilst the stockpile of some critical supplies that might be used to combat coronavirus was drained and not replenished, Trump had three years in office to construct those depleted stockpiles straight back up.

Trump in addition has previously claimed the US did not have any ventilators when he took office or when the coronavirus pandemic hit. However, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed to CNN in late June that there was about 19,000 ventilators in the national stockpile for “many years,” including 16,660 ventilators that were ready for immediate use in March 2020; the spokesperson confirmed that none of those 16,660 were purchased by the Trump administration.

Ultimately, Trump ignored the warnings of experts and did not restock masks and prepare other supplies to fight a potential pandemic.

You can read a longer fact check on Trump’s claims about inheriting a clear cupboard of supplies here

Travel restrictions against Europe and China

Touting the actions his administration took to address the coronavirus, Trump claimed, “We closed the border to China, we put on the ban.” He later added, “I closed the borders from Europe.”

Facts First: It’s misleading for Trump to say that he closed the usa border to visit from China and Europe because both policies contained multiple exemptions, including for all of us citizens and permanent residents; the Europe policy exempted entire countries. Only foreign nationals who was simply in China, Europe’s Schengen area, great britain or Ireland within yesteryear 14 days were outright banned from entering the usa.

You can read more about Trump’s travel restrictions here

Tremendous supplies

Trump claimed governors are receiving “everything they need” from the federal government and that “tremendous amounts” of critical medical supplies are available for states that need them.

“The governors are working very, very hard and we are supporting them 100%, everything they need they get, and we are taking good care,” Trump said. “We have tremendous supplies and a great supply chain. Whether its ventilators or gowns or just about anything they need.”

Facts First: Trump is overselling the federal pandemic response. Some governors have what they need, but others have said the Trump administration is falling short. And even though that he says “tremendous supplies” are available, some hospitals and health care workers still don’t possess enough protective gear, and experts say Trump’s slow decision-making is partially at fault.

The country is in better shape than a month or two ago, but there are still reports of equipment shortages. Some frontline healthcare workers are still rationing their personal protective gear.

CNN previously reported the Trump administration hasn’t fully utilized the Defense Production Act to spur manufacturing of critical supplies like masks, gowns and gloves. Some efforts are underway, but experts say it’s not enough and that the law was invoked much too late. Because of that, smaller physicians’ offices and assisted-living facilities are currently facing shortages.

Regarding the governors, Trump is exaggerating.

CNN reached out to governors’ offices around the world earlier this month, after Trump made a similar claim about governors having every thing they needed. Democratic governors from Washington state, Colorado, Michigan and Illinois said they needed more supplies from the government. One Republican governor told CNN that Trump’s comment was accurate.

Trump is a repeat offender with this front. He also said in April that governors were pleased with the supplies they received, even as governors from both parties said they faced shortages of medical equipment.

Fatality rate

The President has previously bragged that the US gets the lowest coronavirus mortality rate worldwide. During Tuesday’s press conference, that he was less definitive.

“Our case fatality rate has continued to decline and is lower than the European Union and almost everywhere else in the world,” Trump said.

He later added: “We have done much better than most and with the fatality rate at a lower rate than most.”

Facts First: By several measures, the US coronavirus fatality rate is one of the best worldwide.