But Trump’s new tone, like previous Trump new tones, did not last long.
He continued to boast that the usa has done a lot more tests than other countries, ignoring the fact many peer nations did so far better controlling herpes that they have not needed to keep conducting so many tests.
He continued to express that herpes “will disappear,” declining to acknowledge the inaccuracy of his previous suggestions that it could disappear without much problems for the American public — or the chance that it will take years for herpes to be eradicated, if it disappears at all.
Here are some of the false claims that he repeated on Tuesday:
Veteran’s Choice
At Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing, Trump repeated his false claim that his administration passed the Veteran’s Choice Act, which provided the Department of Veterans Affairs more resources to enhance access for veterans and permit them to get care from non-VA providers.
“We got Veteran’s Choice, nobody thought that would be possible that’s been many decades they’ve been trying to get veterans choice,” Trump said.
This is probably the President’s most repeated false claims. Since CNN started counting on July 8, 2019, Trump has repeated that claim significantly more than 60 times.
Empty cupboards
The President tried to shift blame for his administration’s delayed a reaction to the coronavirus pandemic on his predecessor, claiming yet again that he inherited “very empty cupboards.”
Facts First: The Strategic National Stockpile wasn’t empty prior to the coronavirus pandemic. For example, the stockpile contains enough smallpox vaccines for every American, among other medical resources. And whilst the stockpile of some critical supplies that might be used to combat coronavirus was drained and not replenished, Trump had three years in office to construct those depleted stockpiles straight back up.
Ultimately, Trump ignored the warnings of experts and did not restock masks and prepare other supplies to fight a potential pandemic.
Travel restrictions against Europe and China
Touting the actions his administration took to address the coronavirus, Trump claimed, “We closed the border to China, we put on the ban.” He later added, “I closed the borders from Europe.”
Facts First: It’s misleading for Trump to say that he closed the usa border to visit from China and Europe because both policies contained multiple exemptions, including for all of us citizens and permanent residents; the Europe policy exempted entire countries. Only foreign nationals who was simply in China, Europe’s Schengen area, great britain or Ireland within yesteryear 14 days were outright banned from entering the usa.
Tremendous supplies
Trump claimed governors are receiving “everything they need” from the federal government and that “tremendous amounts” of critical medical supplies are available for states that need them.
“The governors are working very, very hard and we are supporting them 100%, everything they need they get, and we are taking good care,” Trump said. “We have tremendous supplies and a great supply chain. Whether its ventilators or gowns or just about anything they need.”
Facts First: Trump is overselling the federal pandemic response. Some governors have what they need, but others have said the Trump administration is falling short. And even though that he says “tremendous supplies” are available, some hospitals and health care workers still don’t possess enough protective gear, and experts say Trump’s slow decision-making is partially at fault.
Regarding the governors, Trump is exaggerating.
Fatality rate
“Our case fatality rate has continued to decline and is lower than the European Union and almost everywhere else in the world,” Trump said.
He later added: “We have done much better than most and with the fatality rate at a lower rate than most.”
Facts First: By several measures, the US coronavirus fatality rate is one of the best worldwide.