Fact check: As pandemic situation worsens, Pence paints a deceptively rosy picture

And Vice President Mike Pence told Americans that things were going well.

It was a picture at odds with reality.

Leaving out critical information, Pence delivered a more polished version of the upbeat, all-is-well dishonesty which was a hallmark of previous briefings by President Donald Trump, who did not attend the Friday session.

“Despite what you heard, we are in the middle of a public health disaster,” CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said on air after the briefing.

Pence boasted that “we flattened the curve” — though the curve for the amount of new confirmed cases has headed sharply upward again in June after a decline and then plateau in April and May.

Pence described the Sun Belt situation as particular “outbreaks” occurring in “specific counties” and “specific communities” — declining to emphasize that, as expert Dr. Peter Hotez noted on CNN after the briefing, the places experiencing a “massive resurgence” include some of the most populous counties in the united states.

“This is a tragedy, and what’s more, it’s not presented as a tragedy — it’s presented as, ‘We’re doing a pretty good job and now there are a couple of hotspots.’ These are not ‘hotspots’ — these are the largest metropolitan areas in the United States,” said Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine in Texas.

And Pence claimed that “to one extent or another, the volume of new cases coming in is a reflection of a great success in expanding testing across the country” — yet many states are seeing rising percentages of positive tests, which are indicative of genuinely rising levels of disease in the community.

In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that the true amount of US cases is likely 10 times greater than the number cases found by testing. Dr. Anthony Fauci told the Washington Post on Thursday that “something’s not working” with the existing approach to testing. And, as Gupta has pointed out, true success with testing should mean that the amount of cases falls over time as infected folks are found and isolated.

Perhaps Pence’s most egregious claim of the briefing was his suggestion that the country is completed with the painful the main pandemic.

“As we see new cases rising — and we’re tracking them very carefully – there may be a tendency among the American people to think that we are back to that place that we were two months ago. That we’re in a time of great losses and great hardship on the American people. The reality is we’re in a much better place,” that he said.

Though Pence was right that the existing number of daily deaths is substantially less than it was at its peak, the pandemic is still killing more than 500 Americans a day. The May unemployment rate was 13.3%.

In other words, the loss and the hardship continue.