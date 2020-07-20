Fact check: Are you immune from the coronavirus if you’ve already had it?

At the core of these efforts are a few critical questions: Can kids transmit the virus? If you get the virus, how long are you contagious? Afterwards, are you immune or can you get re-infected?

The answers to these questions will influence not merely how countries reopen schools and offices but also have implications for how of good use any eventual vaccine will undoubtedly be.

While discussing who would likely get a vaccine when one is available, Paul said that “there’s millions of us like me now who are immune — are they going to hold me down and stick a needle in my arm?”

Earlier, Paul also claimed that “since we don’t have a vaccine, the one way we get immunity is by having more people get it, and I don’t think it could be said enough what a positive thing it is to have millions of people who now have immunity because they essentially are now blocking the spread of the virus.”

Facts First: It remains unclear if those already infected with the virus are immune to any reinfection. Additionally, it’s not known how long any kind of immunity would last.

It’s currently impossible to learn from an antibody test whether somebody is immune to the coronavirus, in accordance with Dr. Celine Gounder, an epidemiologist and clinical assistant professor at New York University.

“All you can say from an antibody test is that somebody has been exposed,” Gounder told CNN. “You can’t really say anything about immunity.”

In April, the World Health Organization warned against the creation of immunity passports suggested by some governments, noting that “no study has evaluated whether the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 confers immunity to subsequent infection by this virus in humans.”

Aubree Gordon, associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan, told CNN the issue with Paul’s claim is that “we really don’t know.”

“Yes, the grand majority of people that have had Covid-19 do develop an antibody response,” Gordon said. “However, although the scientific community is generally optimistic, we do not know whether people that have been infected and recovered are generally ‘immune’ to infection or whether they can be reinfected.”

During a briefing in late April, the Infectious Diseases Society of America warned that those previously infected shouldn’t assume they have immunity from the virus.

“We do not know whether or not patients who have these antibodies are still at risk of reinfection with Covid-19,” said Dr. Mary Hayden, spokesperson for IDSA and chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Rush University Medical Center. “At this point, I think we have to assume that they could be at risk of reinfection.”

“We don’t know even if the antibodies are protective, what degree of protection they provide — so it could be complete, it could be partial — or how long the antibodies last,” Hayden added.

Timeline of antibodies

As Hayden noted, it remains unclear how long antibodies that might be effective against the virus hang in there.

Researchers at King’s College London found evidence that immunity wanes after just a few weeks. Their study , published on a preprint server and never yet peer-reviewed, supports tests by the government in Spain that indicate people lose antibodies against the virus after a couple of weeks.

Gounder also told CNN that medical experts are unsure just how long neutralizing antibodies generated by the immune system in response to the coronavirus last.

Blocking the spread

Dr. William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University, pushed back on Sen. Paul’s claim that the millions of people who’ve been infected by the virus are now essentially blocking its spread.

“Since we don’t know how long natural protection will last, it may be the case that even people who have been infected may require the vaccine at some point,” Schaffner told CNN. “That remains to be determined.”

He added, “Waiting for the virus to ‘immunize’ the population is a very Darwinian concept, survival of the fittest. We generally try to avoid that in public health.”