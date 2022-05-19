“Fact” newspaper writes. “Along with the information about the distribution of bonuses in the law enforcement system, the brutal actions of the police forces against the protesters in the last two days have become even more violent. Moreover, a record number of citizens are detained.

Lawyer Yervand Varosyan thinks that these are simple political repressions against political dissidents in order to keep power in any way.

“As for the manifestations of repression, such as the use of brute force, knocking people to the ground in a special way, weighing them on the asphalt, breaking their arms, etc., it is obvious that they are specially instructed,” Varosyan told “Fact”, adding that we We have not seen such repressions.

The head of the International Center for Human Development, Tjan Poghosyan, told us that the continuation of this struggle must either intensify very quickly and achieve results sooner, or the struggle must continue until the problem can be solved. because otherwise there will be defeat.

“If they try to suppress the struggle through repressions with other means, the struggle will end like that, we will have repressions in our internal life, many people can be arrested, some things can be done, etc.,” Poghosyan said. We will not have concessions, but new defeats. “