“Fact” newspaper writes. The other day, Avetik Chalabyan, the co-founder of the Arar Foundation, was arrested in the so-called “1000 drams” case, and then by a court decision. Not only opposition politicians, but also many lawyers consider this case exclusively political and “fabricated” by the authorities. Chalabyan himself issued a statement yesterday that “there is no real crime in the case, the only real goal is to put undisguised political pressure on me and my friends.”

According to “Fast” newspaper, the government’s decision to deprive Chalabyan of his liberty has worried and angered not only in Armenia, but also a number of large foreign structures and organizations. Moreover, we are talking not only about the well-known consulting company McKinsey & Company, the former CEO of which was Chalabyan, but also other well-known and reputable organizations from Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and a number of European countries.

The point is that Chalabyan has quite a serious reputation, he has connections in the international “arena”, such an attitude towards a professional, respected, demanded specialist could not be ignored. According to our sources, these organizations have started serious pressure on the Armenian authorities, expressing their concern and anger over the pressure on Chalabyan for obvious political reasons. “