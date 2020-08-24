Facing ‘different climate’ California battles record wildfires By Reuters

©Reuters Firefighter keeps an eye on LNU Lightning Complex Fire as it swallows up brush in Lake County, California



By Adrees Latif

AETNA SPRINGS,Calif (Reuters) – More dry-lightning hit Northern California on Monday after triggering over 625 wildfires the previous week however firemens got some relief as temperature levels reduced off record highs.

The worst of the blazes, consisting of the 2nd and 3rd biggest in California history, burned in the San Francisco Bay Area with approximately 240,000 individuals under evacuation orders or cautions throughout the state.

Much of North California, consisting of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and coast, was under a “red flag” alert for dry lightning and high winds, however the Bay Area got a reprieve as storms avoided the location, the National Weather Service reported.

Close to 300 lightning strikes triggered 10 blazes over night and more “sleeper fires” were most likely burning undiscovered in locations shrouded by thick smoke, Governor Gavin Newsom stated.

One substantial blaze blackened ancient seaside redwood forests south of San Francisco that have actually never ever seen fire due to normally high relative humidity levels, Newsom stated.

“We remain in a various environment and we are handling various environment conditions that are speeding up fires the similarity which we have not …