Facing a record increase in coronavirus cases, Arizona is besieged by wildfires

Scientists say the fires are an ominous begin to what could possibly be a very active fire season in the West, as the pandemic, wildfires and climate change all converge to create a recipe for potential disaster.

As public health officials try to keep consitently the coronavirus from spreading, the pandemic has forced the state’s firefighters to adjust how they suppress fires.

This year, they are prepositioning more crews, spreading out camp websites and relying more on aircraft to dump water, according to Tiffany Davila, public information officer for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

“… It can be difficult at times to be socially distant while fighting fire, especially when there can be hundreds, maybe even a thousand firefighters assigned to any incident. But we are working in the safest possible way to make sure our crews remain healthy and our communities and residents remain protected,” she said.

Extreme heat and a ‘megadrought’ are fueling the fires

Abnormally high temperatures would be the main driver of these massive fires, says Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

But there are also longer-term trends at play.

According to the National Weather Service in Phoenix, the city have not seen any measurable rainfall in a lot more than two months.

In the temporary, favorable weather to help firefighters get get a handle on of the flames is not expected anytime soon.

The next opportunity for rain likely will not come before the monsoon season begins in early to mid-July, Swain says.

“Right now, it looks like it’ll be at least a couple more weeks of very dry, hot and occasionally windy conditions, which are probably going to mean that some of the fires burning now in Arizona are going to be burning well into July,” that he said.

A fiery rest of 2020 is likely

The situation in Arizona is concerning, but the chance for what could come as fire season shifts North to the rest of the Western US is a lot more troubling, specially in California, which has been devastated by several life-threatening fires in recent years.

“Unfortunately, [Arizona is] probably a preview of what’s visiting the surrounding states over the coming weeks and months, as a result of this emerging drought across a lot of the West and the projections for a warmer than average summer all over the place, which is happening pretty often today with climate change,” Swain said.

To Swain, the prospect of a pandemic colliding with the threats posed by an intense fire season are worrying.

There’s the smoke, that on its own can pose health problems, and even more so in light of the way the coronavirus attacks victims’ lungs.

There are the challenges that coronavirus poses for firefighters tasked protecting individuals from fires.

“It may have been a challenging fire season even without the pandemic, but it’s making things that much more difficult.”