Facial Recognition Could Help to Stamp Out Bitcoin Social Media Scams

Facial recognition can help avoid future Bitcoin (BTC) scams like those that strike Twitter and YouTube, stated Rod Hsu, president and co-founder of virtual currency platformCoincurve

During an interview with Cointelegraph, Hsu stated Bitcoin is an electronic kind of currency that is non-reversible and rather confidential, “coupled with this gap in understanding makes it appealing for scam artists.” But since of the unfavorable promotion the cryptocurrency got with the scams, it might have dissuaded lots of from embracing it.

“Due to the nature of this, people may see scams and Bitcoin being synonymous. In either traditional payment methods or Bitcoin, it’s up to the individual to understand the situation and determine its legitimacy. With more public awareness of these schemes and education on Bitcoin, we hope to decouple that negative association.”

Facial recognition likewise stabilizes the objective of a much better user experience

Hsu thinks facial recognition is one possible service to stamp out Bitcoin scams because it is much more difficult to replicate. He includes that such a system depends on biometrics, which is “much more advanced than simply a photo image”:

“We have seen a light version of facial recognition where not only does a consumer provide their identification, but also they perform a Liveness check which takes multiple angles of a person’s profile. This adds a layer of difficulty if someone is attempting to use another person’s payment instrument.”

Hsu included that facial recognition is a great tool to usage when re-authenticating an individual when they have actually been at first validated, “balancing the goal of better user experience while minimizing fraud.”

Privacy still requires to be ensured on facial recognition systems

However, Coincurve’s co-founder cautions that systems like facial recognition need to keep principles leading of mind for confirmation functions:

“I think the ethics surrounding facial recognition boils down to consent and security. With consent, the user must be aware, provide consent, and be in control, of how the data is being stored, shared, used, and accessed as well as the ability to remove it at any time. With security, this relates to how that data is stored and safety protocols implemented. These requirements may shift based on the age of the end-user as well.”

Services requirement to think about these factors to consider when leveraging brand-new innovation, such as facial recognition because the execution will impact lots of layers of the service from “the user experience through to the architecture and security of the system,” Hsu included.