Facetune Video helps you touch up your video selfies

You may be acquainted with Facetune, the extremely popular selfie modifying app, today the makers of that app, Lightricks, are launching Facetune Video, which is created to assist you touch up selfie videos.

To begin modifying a video, simply choose one from your electronic camera roll. Once you do, it will begin looping in the app so you can begin using modifications in genuine time. There is a range of choices to deal with, such as altering the brightness of the video, raveling your skin, lightening your smile, and even altering the size of your nose and eyes. If you have actually utilized Facetune or Facetune 2 prior to, you ought to feel right at house with FacetuneVideo

.

Applying modifications is simple, in my experience with a pre-release variation of the app. For most tools, Facetune Video uses an on-screen slider to change how highly the wanted impact programs up in avideo And if you wish to compare your modifications to your initial video, there’s a helpful toggle button you can push and hold.

Here’s an example video I took that demonstrates how Facetune Video works. I have actually turned the “glow” slider all the method up, and I toggle backward and forward in between my initial video to see how it compares:

The tools in Facetune Video look like a helpful method to retouch your videos prior to you share them with buddies or your social media of option. And the bounty of choices method you ought to have a great deal of tools to explore to make certain your video looks the method you desire it to.

Facetune Video is complimentary, however some modifying tools aren’t readily available unless you spend for a membership, which costs $7.99 monthly or $3599 for a year. There’s likewise the choice to pay a $6999 one-time cost if you choose.

Facetune Video is readily available to download for iOS today. Lightricks prepares to launch it on Android in the future, a Lightricks representative informs The Verge