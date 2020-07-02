Facebook’s TikTok clone Lasso will shut down this month

Facebook is shutting down Lasso, the heavily TikTok-inspired video app it launched back in 2018. CNN’s Kerry Flynn spotted the notifications being delivered to users, telling them that the app won’t be usable after July 10th, and advising them to download any videos they would like to keep.

Ex-TechCrunch editor Josh Constine notes that Facebook seems to be shutting down Lasso as its focus shifts to Instagram’s Reels feature. Reels is a video editing tool that lets users record and edit TikTok-style videos which they may then post for their Instagram Stories, send via DM, or post to a new area of the Explore tab called Top Reels. The feature launched in Brazil this past year and expanded to France and Germany last week, in accordance with TechCrunch.

Lasso was only ever available in select markets world wide. TechCrunch reports that as well as being available in the usa, the app was also available in Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Ecuador, and Uruguay as of February.

Lasso isn’t the sole Facebook-owned service that’s as a result of shut down on July 10th. Yesterday, TechCrunch reported that Facebook can also be shutting down Hobbi, an experimental Pinterest-like app made to help people document personal projects. Hobbi was the task of Facebook’s New Product Experimentation team, and only launched in February of this year.