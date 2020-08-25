Facebook’s Oculus Connect VR conference is September 16th

Facebook’s annual Oculus Connect conference will be held online-only on September 16th — and it’s being rebranded as Facebook Connect, part of the social giant’s gradual assimilation of its virtual reality subsidiary.

Connect 2020 will be publicly streamed online, a change Facebook announced in April. Like the past few years’ events, it will cover a mix of virtual and augmented reality news from Facebook. But unlike previous years, it’s not being framed as a VR conference. Instead it’s the first outing for “Facebook Reality Labs,” a name that now covers all Facebook’s VR and AR efforts. That includes Oculus, which focuses on VR games and headsets; Spark AR, Facebook’s phone-based AR system; and the Portal videophone.

Oculus, Spark AR, and Portal are all part of Facebook Reality Labs

Facebook hasn’t revealed a schedule for Connect. “Viewers can experience keynotes from Facebook leaders and industry visionaries to hear about the latest innovations in AR/VR and join immersive developer sessions,” the company said in a press release. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Oculus chief scientist Michael Abrash seem likely to make appearances, as they’ve done in past years. (“Facebook Reality Labs” previously referred to Abrash’s research division, which is being renamed…