Facebook’s new AI tool will automatically identify items you put up for sale

Facebook is launching what it’s calling a “universal product recognition model” that makes use of synthetic intelligence to identify shopper items, from furnishings to quick trend to quick automobiles.

It’s step one towards a future the place the merchandise in each picture on its web site might be recognized and doubtlessly shopped for. “We want to make anything and everything on the platform shoppable, whenever the experience feels right,” Manohar Paluri, head of Applied Computer Vision at Facebook, instructed The Verge. “It’s a grand vision.”

Facebook desires to create a “social-first” purchasing expertise

Product recognition is the primary in a slew of AI-powered updates coming to its e-commerce platforms within the close to future, says the corporate. Eventually, these will mix AI, augmented actuality, and even digital assistants to create what it calls a “social-first” purchasing expertise. In addition, it additionally immediately launched a characteristic referred to as Shops, that lets small companies set up free storefronts on Facebook and Instagram.

Fashion will be a key a part of this, with the corporate suggesting {that a} future Facebook “AI fashion stylist” might supply customers personalised purchasing suggestions based mostly on their wardrobe and each day solutions for outfits tailor-made to the climate and their schedule.

“This is something I’ve wanted to build since I watched the movie Clueless,” Tamara Berg, a Facebook analysis scientist, instructed The Verge. “They really imagined everything back in 1995, but the technology I think is now finally ready to make it come to life.”

But because the Clueless reference suggests, these options aren’t precisely new concepts. Even exterior of Hollywood, they’ve been tried and examined for years, typically with blended outcomes.

Amazon already constructed its personal AI-powered trend assistant with the Echo Look, now little heard-of. And utilizing machine imaginative and prescient to identify and store for merchandise has been a actuality since at the very least the Amazon Fire Phone. Meanwhile, on-line purchasing platforms like eBay already use AI to hurry up the method of itemizing items for sale, and Amazon is one among a lot of corporations that’s launched its personal “Shazam for clothes” utilizing machine studying.

Facebook says what makes its instruments totally different are their scope and accuracy. The firm’s new product recognition tool, GrokNet, can identify tens of hundreds of various attributes in a picture. These vary from particular manufacturers to issues like colour and dimension.

GrokNet has already been deployed on Facebook Marketplace, the place it helps customers shortly checklist items for sale by figuring out what’s in them and producing quick descriptions. You would possibly add a photograph of your sofa, for instance, and Marketplace will recommend itemizing it as “black, leather, sectional sofa.”

The firm can be testing a model of this tool that’s constructed for companies. When they add images to their web page containing their very own merchandise, the AI system can automatically tag them and hyperlink to purchasing pages.

Facebook’s machine imaginative and prescient instruments are skilled on customers’ images

In constructing these instruments, Facebook is helped by its entry to customers’ images on Marketplace. GrokNet is skilled on a colossal database on the order of magnitude of round 100 million photos, with the bulk taken from Marketplace. Facebook says this information is important in making a machine imaginative and prescient system that may identify merchandise in difficult lighting and from dodgy angles — part of the net purchasing expertise that isn’t going away.

It’s unclear, although, precisely how correct GrokNet is. The firm says it might probably identify 90 % of photos on Marketplace within the Home and Garden class, nevertheless it didn’t give comparable statistics for different varieties of product classes.

As is commonly the case with instruments like this, the distinction between the marketed options and precise person expertise might be large, and we’ll have to attend and see what response GrokNet will get from Facebook’s customers.