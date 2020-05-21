Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg says half of employees could be remote by 2030

The projection — a guess, Zuckerberg stated, not a goal — marks a significant pivot by the world’s greatest social media firm to assist working from dwelling after the pandemic.

Zuckerberg stated the corporate expects to dramatically enhance its remote hiring over time. The firm will start by specializing in hiring for superior engineering positions, Zuckerberg stated. Entry-level hires will largely not be eligible for remote hiring at first, he stated.

Geographically, Facebook will begin with areas near its present places of work, together with Portland, San Diego, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Zuckerberg stated. A second precedence will be to create newer “hubs” of employees in areas the place Facebook at the moment has much less of a presence — starting with Atlanta, Dallas and Denver, he stated.

Compensation in these areas could properly be decrease than within the Bay Area, Zuckerberg acknowledged.

Facebook can be trying into supporting everlasting remote work for its present employees. Zuckerberg stated he expects solely about 25% of Facebook employees to return to their desks initially as the corporate appears to be like to reopen its places of work.

Those selecting to proceed working remotely will be required to report their areas to the corporate, Zuckerberg stated. That requirement will take impact on Jan. 1.

“We’re setting a date for Jan. 1 for when you either need to move back to where you were, or tell us where you are and we’ll basically adjust your salary to your location at that point,” Zuckerberg stated.